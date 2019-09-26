Wichita State hosts student section naming contest

Wichita State's student section raises their hands during the basketball game on Oct. 30, 2018 in Koch Arena.

The Wichita State athletic department is looking for a change in the culture of the student section.

WSU is hosting a student section naming contest that is open to all enrolled students on campus. Shocker Maniacs, the official student section of Wichita State, posted to their Twitter that submissions are live and will end on Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

The top-five name suggestions will then be put to a vote by the university’s students. The name with the most votes will become the official name of the Shocker student section.

Students wanting to submit their name ideas must go to GoShockers.com/studentsection.