Baseball announces Fall World Series, Alumni Weekend dates

Wichita State infielders meet during a time out in the sixth inning of their game against University of Houston. (Photo by Easton Thompson/The Sunflower).

Wichita State baseball announced its Fall World Series and Alumni Weekend dates earlier this week.

The annual Fall World Series, consisting of intersquad scrimmages, will be held from Oct. 12-19 at Eck Stadium. The opener is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Admission to the games will be a canned food item that will be donated to the Kansas Food Bank.

The game on Oct. 12 will be held in accordance with the Wichita State Baseball Alumni Weekend. The weekend is kicked off with the annual Shocker Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament.

Prior to the 1 p.m. start on Oct. 12, there will be tours of the new additions at Eck Stadium starting at 11 a.m.

Full World Series Schedule

Game 1 – Saturday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m.

Game 2 – Monday, Oct. 14, 1 p.m.

Game 3 – Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Friday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m.

Game 5 – Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m.