OPINION: Fall into fall

The crisp crunch of the fallen leaves, the early setting of the sun, the weather being just cool enough for a hoodie and all the pumpkin spice that you can get a hold of. Although that may be a deal breaker for some people, fall is the season where everything seems just right.

Fall, or how I like to call it, “spooky season,” because it is easily the spookiest time of the year, is probably one of the most fleeting and nostalgia filled seasons. In my opinion, it is the best one.

When talking about the fall, you have to begin with the weather. There’s just something pleasant about leaving the blistering heat of summer and enjoying the refreshing crispness of the fall wind.

As the cold begins to set in, there’s a sensation of change with the turning and falling of the leaves. It’s not unlike the change that comes with spring and its new beginnings, but more vibrant. The world becomes a burnt amber of reds, yellows and browns mixing in with the holdout of green that wishes to stay for the frosty death of winter.

The days are warm enough that you aren’t becoming that blueberry girl in “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” every time you step outside, and the nights are cold enough that you can light a fire and snuggle up into that show you finally found time to marathon.

And it’s not fall without the seasonal drinks of apple cider and the oddly divisive pumpkin spice. I could write a whole dissertation on the psychology of the mostly cinnamon and nutmeg flavored latte, but love it or hate it, the drink is as synonymous with fall as red Starbucks cups are with Christmas, or half-priced heart-shaped candy with the day after Valentine’s Day.

Then, there are the pumpkin patches and haunted houses reopened for the season with the ever-present mix of couples, friends and hordes of children running around screaming — which can be relevant for either the pumpkin patch or haunted house. Whether a house or a patch, it’s hard not to feel nostalgia for fall’s most iconic activities.

However, sometimes you can’t get to a haunted house — or, if you’re like me, you’re too big of a chicken to venture into one — that’s where classic horror movies come into the picture. Yeah, you can watch them anytime of the year, but what’s the fun in that when you can sit in the comfort of your home and carve a pumpkin alongside Jason Vorhees and the teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake, all with a fall scented candle burning in the background.