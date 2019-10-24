Arjomand selected to AAC Honor Roll

Freshman libero Arianna Arjomand was selected to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for her past week’s performance. This is Arjomand’s first time being selected for the honor roll.

In the two matches against Central Florida and South Florida this past weekend, Arjomand tallied 29 digs along with a .978 reception percentage. She had one lone error. In the two matches, Arjomand averaged 4.14 digs per set.

Against UCF, Arjomad collected 15 digs, along with three assists. During Sunday’s match, Arjomand tallied 14 digs and four assists in WSU’s sweep of USF which snapped a four-game losing streak.

For Arjomand it was an honor to be selected, but she knows that it wouldn’t have happened without the help of her teammates and coaches.

“I felt really great but I knew that I couldn’t have done any of that without the coaching and the team,” Arjomand said. “Our practices this past week have been really great and intense so I think that was a big factor as to why I received that.”

Coming into this season, Arjomand, a true freshman, was unsure what her role would be on the team. But with a season-ending injury to Giorgia Civita, it opened a spot for some playing for Arjomand along with fellow freshmen Lily Liekwig and Shea Lauria.

Arjomand has split time with senior Kara Bown at the libero position with Arjomand playing in 17 of the 20 matches the team has played thus far. Arjomand got the nod as the starting libero in each of the matches during the four-game homestand.

Overall, Arjomand feels that she is thriving in her role on the team along with growing with confidence as she gets on the court even more.

“By getting used to it and being loud and just think of myself more of a leader and acting upon that,” Arjomand said.

For Arjomand, she has seen an overall improvement in her game the last couple weeks from where she was at the beginning of the season.

“I’ve grown as a player, just Sean [Carter] and Lambo holding myself accountable and letting myself make the little mistakes which really helps a lot,” she said.

The Shockers will embark on a four-game road trip as they will travel to Storrs, Connecticut to face the UConn Huskies starting on Friday.