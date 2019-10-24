Fred VanVleet scores career-high on NBA opening night
Former Wichita State point guard Fred VanVleet recorded a career high 34 points on Tuesday, which also marked the first day of the NBA season.
The Raptors guard, who has been the team’s sixth-man for the majority of his career, received the start at shooting guard for the team. He played a team-high 44 minutes, and shot 12 for 18 from the floor. He also tallied seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.
The Raptors won in overtime 130-122.
VanVleet’s game marked the first time he’s been on the floor since Toronto won the NBA title in June. The players on last season’s roster also unveiled their championship banner and received their championship rings on Tuesday.
Marshall Sunner is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower.
