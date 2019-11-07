USA Volleyball coming to Charles Koch Arena in June

Charles Koch Arena is covered with snow prior to the game between Wichita State and Cincinnati on Jan. 19, 2019. Snow came through the Wichita area on Friday night, causing the parking lots at Wichita State to remain frozen. At tipoff the temperature is expected to be 22 degrees with a windchill bringing it down to 7 degrees. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Visit Wichita announced Wednesday that the United States volleyball team will be coming to Charles Koch Arena in June.

The games, which will be held from June 9-11, will be used as tune up games for the team ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The teams the U.S. will be facing include Japan, Turkey and Belgium.

The round robin matchups are a part of the Volleyball Nations League tournament. The matches in Wichita are the only matches of the tournament being played before the Olympics. The U.S. women have claimed consecutive tournament titles and the $1 million prize pool.

Team USA is also currently ranked No. 2 in the world, with Japan at No. 7, Turkey at No. 12 and Belgium at No. 19.

“Next year’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League Week 4 will be a huge one,” U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Karch Kiraly said in a press release. “We will be approaching it as one of our last chances to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. It will be one of the rare opportunities for Americans to cheer on their Olympic women’s volleyball representatives live and in-person, so we’re looking forward to an amazing atmosphere in Wichita.”

Visit Wichita’s Executive Director of Sports Development Brian Hargrove called the tournament an “amazing opportunity” for the city and credited it as “incredible entertainment” for locals in Wichita.

The first matches in Wichita is scheduled on June 9. Japan and Turkey are slated to start at 4 p.m., with USA versus Belgium in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.