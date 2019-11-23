Shockers outlast Oral Roberts, conclude homestand on 5-game winning streak

Wichita State's Jaime Echenique celebrates from the bench after scoring against Oral Roberts in the second half of the game at Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Wichita State's Jaime Echenique celebrates from the bench after scoring against Oral Roberts in the second half of the game at Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Wichita State's Jaime Echenique celebrates from the bench after scoring against Oral Roberts in the second half of the game at Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team defeated Oral Roberts 68-59 Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the young season.

The Shockers started out the first half red-hot shooting the basketball but struggled towards the end, letting ORU pull within seven by halftime.

The Shockers pulled away to a 15-point lead in the second half, but the Golden Eagles charged back, cutting the deficit to two points. The Shockers made some clutch shots down the stretch as they pulled away late.

Jaime Echenique returned to the lineup after missing the last four games due to a hand injury. Echenique was effective for the Shockers off the bench, tallying five points, four rebounds, and one block in five minutes of action.

Jamarius Burton continued his strong play off the bench for WSU, adding 14 points, two rebounds, and one assist. Burton has scored in double figures in the last three games since his ankle injury kept him from playing against Texas Southern.

Wichita State used its bench to great effect once again, outscoring ORU 37-15. In total, the Shockers had three players reach double figures in the contest, two of whom came off the bench.

For the game, WSU shot 28-58 from the field and 5-13 from three. The Golden Eagles shot 33% from the field and 14% from three. Deondre Burns led ORU with 14 points.

Up next, the Shockers will kick off the Cancun Challenge Tuesday with a semifinal matchup against South Carolina. The game is scheduled to tip at 5 p.m.