Stevenson, Shockers use hot-shooting first half to blowout South Carolina

Wichita State sophomore Erik Stevenson attacks the basket during the game against Texas Southern on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Wichita State blew out South Carolina on Tuesday, 70-47, in the semifinal of the Cancun Challenge.

Sophomore guard Erik Stevenson led the way for the Shockers with 19 points on 6-13 shooting. The Washington native also chipped in with a team-high eight rebounds while also tallying four assists.

As a team, WSU shot 41.1% from the field and knocked down seven three-pointers. They also had 17 assists on their 23 made shots. Junior Trey Wade recorded 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists, and sophomore Jamarius Burton finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds, and a game-high five assists off of the bench. The Shocker bench in total outscored the Gamecock reserves 31-14.

On defense, the Shockers would force 19 turnovers and block three shots.

For the Gamecocks, Maik Kotsar led the team with 12 points. He was the lone double-digit scorer for the team. Projected first round draft pick A.J. Lawson was held to five points on 2-6 shooting.

Up next, WSU (6-0) will play the winner of West Virginia and Northern Iowa on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT.