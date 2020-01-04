No. 24 Shockers out-shoot Rebels, move to 13-1 on season

Wichita State sophomore Jamarius Burton navigates around a screen in the first half of the game against Ole Miss on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State sophomore Jamarius Burton navigates around a screen in the first half of the game against Ole Miss on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State sophomore Jamarius Burton navigates around a screen in the first half of the game against Ole Miss on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena.

No. 24 Wichita State took down Ole Miss on Saturday inside Charles Koch Arena, 74-54, to move to 13-1 on the season. The game marked just the sixth time the Shockers had played a Power 5 opponent in Koch Arena under Gregg Marshall.

After a sluggish start for both teams in the first half, sophomore guards Erik Stevenson and Jamarius Burton ignited the Shockers to take a 39-24 lead at the break. Stevenson recorded 19 points on 6-9 shooting in the first period, leading all scorers. He also had an injury scare diving into the scorers table for a loose ball – cutting his wrist. He returned in the half with tape on his wrist. Per the ESPN broadcast, he would go to receive stitches at the end of the game.

Burton had an efficient all-around half with eight points, four rebounds, and three assists.

The Shockers were also a force on defense in that first half, limiting the Rebels to 7-25 shooting (28%) from the field, while forcing nine turnovers.

In the second half, the Shockers continued to lengthen their lead with their hot shooting, especially from Stevenson. The sophomore sharp shooter shattered his previous career-high of 22 points with 29 points on an efficient 9-15 shooting night. He also tallied six rebounds.

Burton finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Other contributors included senior Jaime Echenique (seven points, six rebounds), junior Trey Wade (seven points, six rebounds), and freshman Grant Sherfield (10 points, five rebounds, one assist).

For Ole Miss, Khadim Sy led the team with 12 points.

For the first time since Dec. 21, sophomore combo guard Dexter Dennis was present for the team’s game. Prior to the game against VCU, Dennis stepped away from the program for “personal reasons” for an undisclosed amount of time. He returned to the bench in the second half of the game against East Carolina on Wednesday, and played against the Rebels on Saturday. Dennis played 10 minutes, did not score, but grabbed a single rebound.

With adjustments coming to the AP Poll on Monday, the Shockers will likely move up. Up next, WSU will take on conference foe Memphis, the current No. 9 team in the country, on Thursday inside Koch Arena. The Tigers lost to unranked Georgia on Saturday and will likely move down in the polls on Monday. The nationally-ranked matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.