GALLERY: No. 23 Wichita State blacks out No. 21 Memphis
Wichita State beat Memphis on Thursday in the first "blackout" game in seven years. Here is an all black-and-white gallery that commemorates the event – a win against a team that brought in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class this summer.
Marshall Sunner is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Sunner is a sophomore majoring in communications with a journalism emphasis. He was born and raised...
