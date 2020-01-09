GALLERY: No. 23 Wichita State blacks out No. 21 Memphis

Wichita State beat Memphis on Thursday in the first "blackout" game in seven years. Here is an all black-and-white gallery that commemorates the event – a win against a team that brought in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class this summer.

Marshall Sunner, Sports Editor|January 9, 2020

Wichita+State+freshman+Tyson+Etienne+blows+into+his+hands+after+the+national+anthem+ahead+of+the+game+against+Memphis+on+Thursday+inside+Charles+Koch+Arena.
Wichita State freshman Tyson Etienne blows into his hands after the national anthem ahead of the game against Memphis on Thursday inside Charles Koch Arena.