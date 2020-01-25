‘Don’t sleep us on us’: Wichita State taking underdog mindset in Wedge’s first season at the helm

With just three weeks away from the official start of baseball season, Wichita State took the field for the first time officially in frigid temperatures, and a few snowflakes that graced across Eck Stadium on Friday.

This year’s start of play is much different than just a year ago. The Shockers are now under a new regime headlined by new head coach, Eric Wedge, whose time in the major leagues has helped introduce a new culture and mentality that the team has started to buy into.

“We just want to be the best version of ourselves,” Wedge stated. “As long as we keep getting better, the rest will take care of itself. We don’t really try to judge or predict anything we just want to make sure that when we do play, we play good, sound baseball.”

Part of this new-found culture is that of a new underdog mentality. Just a couple of weeks ago, WSU was picked to finish dead last in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll.

So far, the preseason ranking has helped give the players and the coaching staff an edge to their game as they look to prove some people wrong.

“I saw that but I wouldn’t say we’re that bad,” senior pitcher Preston Snavely said. “We’re a lot better than that. I know that maybe because we have a new coach – and it probably is, but don’t sleep us.”

Junior third baseman Paxton Wallace was the lone Shocker selected to the All-Conference team which helps add even more fuel to the fire. Wallace’s selection to the all-conference team was only more than South Florida who failed to have any players selected.

For Wallace and others, they have some big expectations and these preseason predictions won’t deter them from their upcoming goals later this season.

“We have some big expectations, we’ll prove some people wrong,” Wallace said. “I think we’re going to surprise some people. We’ve got a really good team. That’s one good thing to see for this year.”

For a second straight season, WSU will have to replace some high-level production lost to some of the seniors from just a season ago. Nevertheless, Wedge has been impressed with the freshman’s ability to adapt to the collegiate game and knows how important they will be for the long haul.

“It’s always fun to see young people progress. For me, it’s my first time watching these freshmen come in here and that’s a pretty daunting task for them to come in here and be at this level,” he said. “They’ve handled themselves well and I have a great appreciation for it. It’s going to take everybody to be the team we want to be.”

Overall, Wedge has been impressed with the team’s constant hunger to improve. He was impressed with most of the roster after the return from winter break and how much they focused on improving which, helps to set up for future success later this year.

“I like their passion. I like their passion to get better. I like their passion to come out here and compete. I mean the bottom line is when you go out there to play baseball you just have to compete and be on time when you’re playing the game,” Wedge said. “I love their passion when they are out here competing against each other. I like their passion to get better whether it be individual work, now we’re into the team phase.”

Part of this passion has been displayed through the accountability felt across the board and up and down the roster. With many leaders and everyone sharing a common goal, it has put a premium on improving each and every day.

“You can’t slack off,” senior outfielder Jacob Katzfey said. “You have to come in day in and day out and get better. You have to repeat days, you can’t have one day forward and one day backward. It’s got to be back to back to back. It’s a lot of fun and the culture is the culture. Being a Shocker is being a Shocker. It’s the greatest school in the country I think.”

The Wedge Era will get started in exactly 20 days as they are set to travel Natchitoches, LA for a three-game series with Northwest State from Feb. 14-16. First is scheduled 6:30 p.m. for the opening day contest.