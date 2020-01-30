Wichita State sneaks back into national polls after 2-game winning streak

The Wichita State bench celebrates after a made three-pointer during the second half of the game against Central Florida on Jan. 25 inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team found its way back into the national polls this week after winning two games against South Florida and Central Florida.

Two weeks ago, when the Shockers were the No. 16 team in the country, the team fell into a slump – losing two-straight to Temple and Houston and dropping from the major polls. Monday, after a week of redemption, WSU was listed once again.

Wondering where the team stands heading into their weekend matchup with Tulsa in Oklahoma on Saturday? Here’s where they’re ranked in all three of the major polls:

Associated Press Top-25

The Shockers are back in as one of the best 25 teams in the country. In Monday’s poll, WSU moved up from being the first team out at No. 26 to become the No. 23 team with 161 votes.

WSU has also passed Memphis in the most recent poll, after the Tigers lost two straight last week. Memphis only received 11 total votes this poll.

Two American Athletic Conference teams are in the poll, with Houston charting just above WSU at No. 21. Tulsa, which is tied for the conference regular season title lead, received three votes in the poll.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Every week, 32 NCAA Division-I coaches release the USA Today Coaches Poll. After a week’s absence, the Shockers are back in this week at the No. 22 slot.

As with the AP Poll, just two schools from the AAC are in Coaches Poll – the Cougars (No. 20) and the Shockers. Memphis, previously No. 20, fell from the ranks.

Tulsa, WSU’s next opponent, received 12 votes in the coaches poll.

NET Rankings

NET is the NCAA’s new measurement tool for Selection Sunday. The Shockers took a tumble after being ranked in the NET top 10 two weeks ago. Two straight losses dropped WSU to No. 31 last week, and back-to-back victories only propelled the team one spot to No. 31 this week.

WSU is also the highest-ranked AAC team in NET, with No. 33 Houston right on their tail. After Tulsa’s impressive conference start, the Golden Hurricane have moved up to No. 69. Memphis (No. 51), Cincinnati (No. 57), and SMU (No. 57) still rank above Tulsa.