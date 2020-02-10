WSU starts off season with .500 record in Texas Classic

Wichita State head coach Kristi Bredbenner talks strategy with team members during their game against Southern Nazarene on Sept. 21 at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State softball opened up their season over the weekend, leaving the Texas Classic with a 3-3 record. The Shockers were able to pick up wins against Maryland, Texas A&M- Corpus Christ, and Lamar in the process but also fell to No. 6 Texas twice throughout the tournament.

In the six games, WSU outscored its opponents, 50-33. The Shockers also outscored opposing teams 41- 6 in their three victories in the tournament.

Individually, the Shockers had three different hitters, Wylie Glover, Bailey Urban, and Nyleigh Herring, hit at least .500 in Texas over the weekend. The trio combined to go 27-50 (.540) from the plate along with three home runs and 20 RBI’s.

The rest of the team combined for a batting average of .290 (32-110) and 27 RBI’s.

On the pitching aspect of things, the Shockers struggled at times. Through the first six games, WSU only had one pitcher finish with an ERA lower than 3.00. Bailey Lange and Erin McDonald each pitched in three games with the pair combining for 25 earned runs in 23.1 innings pitched.

Caitlin Bingham was a bright spot in her lone appearance, giving up three runs in 7 ⅔ innings pitched.

WSU had a chance to finish in second place for the tournament in their final game against Colorado State but came up short. The Rams jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the early going which was too much to overcome as WSU dropped another, 8-6.

In the Shockers’ other two losses, coming at the hands of the hosts, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, WSU was outscored 19-3. Last season, the Longhorns fell at the hands of Alabama in the Super Regional of the Women’s College World Series. The nationally ranked Longhorns finished the weekend 6-0.

WSU will hit the road to Texas once again as they partake in the Bobcat Classic. The tournament is hosted by Texas State and features Texas State, UTSA, and Saint Louis. The Shockers are scheduled to play five games with the first coming against the Billikens of Saint Louis. The action will get going this Friday at noon in San Marcos, Texas at Texas State’s Bobcat Softball Stadium.