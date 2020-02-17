Shocker baseball drops first series to Northwestern State

Wichita State junior Preston Snavely pitches during the game against ECU on May 12, 2019 at Eck Stadium.

Shocker baseball dropped the first series of Head Coach Eric Wedge’s tenure over the weekend. Wichita State went 1-2 on the road against Northwestern State.

The Shockers began their season with an 11-0 loss. In his debut, junior Jake Hamilton struck out 13 and no-hit the Demons through five innings, but NWSU eventually got the best of WSU, scoring five in the sixth inning and six in the seventh.

On Saturday, the Shockers logged Wedge’s first win as head coach in a 5-1 contest. Junior pitcher Liam Eddy had a career-high 10 strikeouts in eight innings.

However, WSU dropped the series with a 3-2 loss Sunday. The Shockers got out to an early 1-0 lead, but NWSU scored three in the seventh inning. Junior Ross Cadena brought in a run in the eighth to cut the deficit to one, but WSU was unable to sustain the rally.

Up next, the Shockers return home to take on Texas Southern (0-4) Friday at 3 p.m.