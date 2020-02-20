Running of the Bulls: Shockers pull away in tight matchup with USF

Wichita State (20-6) defeated South Florida 65-55 Thursday evening to improve to 8-5 in conference play and pull into a tie with SMU for fourth place in the AAC.

For the first time in program history, the Shockers donned pink jerseys, honoring breast cancer survivors. Following the contest, WSU will be auctioning off game-worn jerseys, signed basketballs and Gregg Marshall’s tie and shoes. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

In the first half, the Shockers struggled to get going offensively, but still managed to outscore USF by five points through the first 20 minutes. At the break, WSU was shooting 37% from the field and 33% from downtown. Jaime Echenique led the charge early on, tallying 12 of his 20 points in the first half, including six free-throws.

In the second half, the Shockers once again struggled to score consistently, but they managed to put the game away at the free throw line, where they went 21-26 as a team.

On top of scoring 20 points, Echenique grabbed nine rebounds and had two assists. He was also very efficient from the line, going 12-14.

For the game, WSU shot 35% (19-54) from the floor and 27% (6-22) from downtown. The Shockers had three players finish in double figures, as Echenique, Jamarius Burton, and Tyson Etienne combined for 44 points.

On the other side, USF went on to shoot 36% from the field and 21% from downtown. LaQuincy Rideau led the Bulls with 14 points.

The Bulls controlled the battle in the paint, outrebounding the Shockers 39-36. USF also scored 28 points in the paint to WSU’s 20.

Dexter Dennis had another relatively successful game for the Shockers, although he was not quite as efficient as he has been over this recent stretch. The sophomore combo guard tallied nine points on three treys.

With the win, the Shockers have reached the 20-win mark for the 11th consecutive season and 22nd in program history. Head Coach Gregg Marshall has now hit the 20-win milestone 17th times in his coaching career.

The Shockers will be back in action on Sunday as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats inside Fifth Third Arena. Tip is scheduled for noon.