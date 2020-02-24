Shocker softball salvages 2 wins after slow start in Easton Bama Bash

Wichita State sophomore Caitlin Bingham throws a strike during the game against Tulsa on April 27, 2019 at Collins Family Softball Complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

The Wichita State softball team rallied back from an 0-3 start in the Easton Bama Bash over the weekend to finish with a record of 2-3.

The Shockers kicked off the weekend on Friday with an 8-0 loss to Louisville and a 13-2 loss to No. 10 Alabama in five innings. On Saturday, the Shockers lost to the Cardinals again — this time 8-4 — before winning the nightcap against Penn State 8-0 in six innings. The team took on the Nittany Lions yet again on Sunday, winning 8-5 in comeback fashion.

In the final game of the tournament, Bailey Lange got the start in the circle after a successful relief appearance against PSU on Saturday. Lange started off hot, but after a swinging strikeout was called off due to an illegal pitch, she was unable to recover. She gave up five runs and was pulled in favor of Caitlin Bingham.

Bingham ended up pitching the rest of the game and only gave up three hits, striking out four batters. Her efforts were enough to get her selected to the All-Tournament team.

The Shockers scored a run in three straight innings to close the gap after falling behind early. In the fifth inning, a bases-clearing double from Bailee Nickerson put the Shockers up by a run. WSU would tack on two more runs later in the game on the way to the win.

WSU will return to action in the Mizzou Tournament on Saturday, where they will look to break the .500 mark. The Shockers will square off against Missouri at 9 a.m. before taking on Nebraska at 2 p.m. They’ll play both teams again on Sunday.