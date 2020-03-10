Jaime Echenique named AAC Second Team All-Conference

Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique dunks the ball during the second half of the game against Central Florida on Jan. 25 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique was named to the American Athletic Conference Second Team All-Conference team on Tuesday afternoon.

Echenique is currently the Shockers’ leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounding (7.1 rpg) and blocks (43 total). As for the Colombian’s league standing, Echenique ranks No. 4 in blocks per game (1.6), No. 6 in rebounds, No. 5 in double-doubles (6), and No. 7 in field goal percentage (48.7%).

Since his arrival last season, Echenique has been able to work his way up the all-time blocks list at WSU. So far in his two seasons with the team he has blocked 94 total shots – which ranks No. 9 in school history.

Echenique becomes the fourth all-conference player since the Shockers joined the AAC two seasons ago. Markis McDuffie was the lone Shocker honored last season and the duo of Landry Shamet and Shaq Morris made first team in 2018, the team’s first year in the conference.

The AAC will announce individual awards on Wednesday, the day prior of the AAC Tournament.

The Shockers (23-8) opens play in Fort Worth as the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament on Friday. They will play the winner of UConn-Tulane. Tip off on Friday will be at 2 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.

AAC All-Conference Teams

First Team

Jarron Cumberland, G, Sr., Cincinnati

Trevon Scott, F, R-Sr., Cincinnati

Christian Vital, G, Sr., UConn

Precious Achiuwa, F, Fr., Memphis

Martins Igbanu, F/C, Sr., Tulsa

Second Team

Jayden Gardner, F, So., East Carolina

Nate Hinton, G, So., Houston

Caleb Mills, G, R-Fr., Houston

Quinton Rose, G, Sr., Temple

Jaime Echenique, C, Sr., Wichita State

Third Team

James Boukight, G, Fr., UConn

Kendric Davis, G, So., SMU

Tyson Jolly, G, Jr., SMU

Isiaha Mike Jr., F, Jr., SMU

Brandon Rachal, G, Jr., Tulsa

All-Freshman Team

Bouknight, G, UConn

Mills, G, Houston

Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

Achiuwa, F, Memphis

Lester Quinones, G/F, Memphis