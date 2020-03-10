Jaime Echenique named AAC Second Team All-Conference
Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique was named to the American Athletic Conference Second Team All-Conference team on Tuesday afternoon.
Echenique is currently the Shockers’ leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounding (7.1 rpg) and blocks (43 total). As for the Colombian’s league standing, Echenique ranks No. 4 in blocks per game (1.6), No. 6 in rebounds, No. 5 in double-doubles (6), and No. 7 in field goal percentage (48.7%).
Since his arrival last season, Echenique has been able to work his way up the all-time blocks list at WSU. So far in his two seasons with the team he has blocked 94 total shots – which ranks No. 9 in school history.
Echenique becomes the fourth all-conference player since the Shockers joined the AAC two seasons ago. Markis McDuffie was the lone Shocker honored last season and the duo of Landry Shamet and Shaq Morris made first team in 2018, the team’s first year in the conference.
The AAC will announce individual awards on Wednesday, the day prior of the AAC Tournament.
The Shockers (23-8) opens play in Fort Worth as the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament on Friday. They will play the winner of UConn-Tulane. Tip off on Friday will be at 2 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.
AAC All-Conference Teams
First Team
Jarron Cumberland, G, Sr., Cincinnati
Trevon Scott, F, R-Sr., Cincinnati
Christian Vital, G, Sr., UConn
Precious Achiuwa, F, Fr., Memphis
Martins Igbanu, F/C, Sr., Tulsa
Second Team
Jayden Gardner, F, So., East Carolina
Nate Hinton, G, So., Houston
Caleb Mills, G, R-Fr., Houston
Quinton Rose, G, Sr., Temple
Jaime Echenique, C, Sr., Wichita State
Third Team
James Boukight, G, Fr., UConn
Kendric Davis, G, So., SMU
Tyson Jolly, G, Jr., SMU
Isiaha Mike Jr., F, Jr., SMU
Brandon Rachal, G, Jr., Tulsa
All-Freshman Team
Bouknight, G, UConn
Mills, G, Houston
Marcus Sasser, G, Houston
Achiuwa, F, Memphis
Lester Quinones, G/F, Memphis
Marshall Sunner is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower.
