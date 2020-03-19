Top-10 NCAA basketball games to re-watch while in self-quarantine

Ron Baker drives to the basket during the Wichita State vs Kentucky game Sunday evening inside the Scottrade Center Arena in St. Louis for the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. That wasn't enough as The Shockers failed to beat the Wildcats and lost 78-76.

With the nation being encouraged to stay indoors and self-quarantine — without sports — sports writers Marshall Sunner and Sean Marty selected the top-10 NCAA basketball games to re-watch during the pandemic.

Here’s the list:

No. 1: No. 1 Kansas 109, No. 2 Oklahoma 106 3OT – 2016

Possibly the most exciting, intense game in NCAA history.

No. 2: UConn 104, Cincinnati 97 4OT – 2016 AAC Tournament Quarterfinals



Overtime? Try four of them. Late-game drama and a half-court buzzer beater? This one has that too.

No. 3: No. 18 Syracuse 127, No. 3 UConn 117 6OT – 2009 Big East Tournament Quarterfinals



Take a step into your time machine and hop back to this instant classic from 2009 that had six different 20-point scorers, Kemba Walker, and lots of free throws.

No. 4: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74 – 2016 National Championship



“Jenkins for the championship . . .”

Like buzzer-beaters? Try a buzzer-beater for the national championship. A must-watch for all college basketball fans.

No. 5: Wichita State 78, Kansas 65 – 2015 NCAA Round of 32



What’s better than beating the in-state rival that never schedules to play you? Not much if you ask Wichita State fans — especially since this game was played on a national stage.

No. 6: North Carolina 75, Kentucky 73 – 2017 NCAA Elite Eight



Oh look, another buzzer-beater. This time it was Luke Maye who sent the Tar Heels to the Final Four to keep their redemption tour alive.

UNC vs. Kentucky Full Game

No. 7: Wichita State 70, Ohio State 66 – 2013 NCAA Elite Eight



Quite possibly the Shockers’ most important win in school history — one that put them back on the map in the college basketball landscape. Relive the glory days with Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker, Cleanthony Early, and more with this classic.

No. 8: 16-seed UMBC 74, 1-seed Virginia 54 – 2018 NCAA Round of 64



Virginia: “You know, a 16-seed has never beaten a 1-seed.”

UMBC: “Hold my beer.”

I think you get the gist. Watch the Retrievers deliver a 20-point smackdown.

No. 9: UConn 76, Pittsburgh 74 – 2011 Big East Quarterfinals



“Step back, Walker . . . CARDIAC KEMBA.”

One of the most intense games in recent memories with one of the nastiest game-winners you’ll ever see. Must-watch television from Walker and co.

No. 10: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56 – NCAA Round of 64

Cue Cinderella’s music because Ron Hunter and company are making their way to your television screen. Need a good March Madness moment where the coach’s son nails a dagger three-pointer? Well this one is for you then.