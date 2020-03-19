Top-10 NCAA basketball games to re-watch while in self-quarantine
With the nation being encouraged to stay indoors and self-quarantine — without sports — sports writers Marshall Sunner and Sean Marty selected the top-10 NCAA basketball games to re-watch during the pandemic.
Here’s the list:
No. 1: No. 1 Kansas 109, No. 2 Oklahoma 106 3OT – 2016
Possibly the most exciting, intense game in NCAA history.
No. 2: UConn 104, Cincinnati 97 4OT – 2016 AAC Tournament Quarterfinals
Overtime? Try four of them. Late-game drama and a half-court buzzer beater? This one has that too.
No. 3: No. 18 Syracuse 127, No. 3 UConn 117 6OT – 2009 Big East Tournament Quarterfinals
Take a step into your time machine and hop back to this instant classic from 2009 that had six different 20-point scorers, Kemba Walker, and lots of free throws.
No. 4: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74 – 2016 National Championship
“Jenkins for the championship . . .”
Like buzzer-beaters? Try a buzzer-beater for the national championship. A must-watch for all college basketball fans.
No. 5: Wichita State 78, Kansas 65 – 2015 NCAA Round of 32
What’s better than beating the in-state rival that never schedules to play you? Not much if you ask Wichita State fans — especially since this game was played on a national stage.
No. 6: North Carolina 75, Kentucky 73 – 2017 NCAA Elite Eight
Oh look, another buzzer-beater. This time it was Luke Maye who sent the Tar Heels to the Final Four to keep their redemption tour alive.
No. 7: Wichita State 70, Ohio State 66 – 2013 NCAA Elite Eight
Quite possibly the Shockers’ most important win in school history — one that put them back on the map in the college basketball landscape. Relive the glory days with Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker, Cleanthony Early, and more with this classic.
No. 8: 16-seed UMBC 74, 1-seed Virginia 54 – 2018 NCAA Round of 64
Virginia: “You know, a 16-seed has never beaten a 1-seed.”
UMBC: “Hold my beer.”
I think you get the gist. Watch the Retrievers deliver a 20-point smackdown.
No. 9: UConn 76, Pittsburgh 74 – 2011 Big East Quarterfinals
“Step back, Walker . . . CARDIAC KEMBA.”
One of the most intense games in recent memories with one of the nastiest game-winners you’ll ever see. Must-watch television from Walker and co.
No. 10: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56 – NCAA Round of 64
Cue Cinderella’s music because Ron Hunter and company are making their way to your television screen. Need a good March Madness moment where the coach’s son nails a dagger three-pointer? Well this one is for you then.
