Former Shocker guard Grant Sherfield commits to Nevada

Wichita State freshman Grant Sherfield shoots a contested jumper during the second half of the game against Tulsa on March 8 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Former Wichita State guard Grant Sherfield announced his commitment to Nevada on Monday. Sherfield becomes the second of his seven former teammates who have left the team to announce his next destination after entering the transfer portal.

In his one season at WSU, the former four-star recruit averaged 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. Sherfield originally committed to UCLA out of high school, but after Steve Alford was fired he reopened his recruitment. The Wichita native has now reunited with Alford who was hired by Nevada this past season.

During the season, there were rumors circulating that Sherfield quit the team. The game after he did not play. He returned to the rotation for the remainder of the season after that.

Currently, the Shockers have six scholarships available for 2020-21 season. Despite being active in the recruiting market, WSU has not landed any commitments at this point.