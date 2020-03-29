Ricky Council IV choose Wichita State, Shockers left with four scholarships to fill

Wichita State landed its second commitment of the day on Sunday as high school prospect Ricky Council IV announced his decision to join the Shockers. Council becomes the third player to commit to WSU in the past two days following the mass exodus of eight players leaving the program over a span of two weeks.

Council is an under-the-radar recruit, but caught the eye of the coaching staff early on in the spring recruiting period. 247Sports ranks Council as a three-star recruit and the No. 341 player in the country.

The North Carolina native’s explosive style of the play will add some depth at the guard position for WSU after the departures of four guards earlier this offseason. The 6’4 combo guard chose WSU over Hofstra, Georgia Southern, Sienna, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, and Rice.

Now, WSU has four scholarships available for the 2020-21 season following the commitment. The Shockers have been able to add some depth at the guard positions, but are still seeking another true point guard along with some big men to round out the roster.