8 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County will now release the amount of patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

There have been a total of eight COVID-19 recoveries in the county.

“We were able to share the amount of cases recovered because we now have enough information to release without it being identifiable,” Sedgwick County Public Information Officer Kate Flavin said in an email to The Sunflower.

As of earlier today, there are 64 positive cases in Sedgwick County.

There are a total of 482 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, with 10 deaths, one of those occurred in the county earlier this week.

As of 1 p.m. today, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased from 164,785 to 199,092.