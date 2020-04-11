Former WSU center Asbjørn Midtgaard commits to Grand Canyon

Wichita State junior Asbjørn Midtgaard shoots a free throw during the first half of the game against Central Florida on Jan. 25 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Former Wichita State center Asbjørn Midtgaard announced his commitment to Grand Canyon on Saturday. Midtgaard becomes the fourth former Shocker to find his next destination after seven of WSU’s scholarship players entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Only Jamarius Burton, Morris Udeze, and DeAntoni Gordon have yet to announce their next destination. Burton recently announced that he will be committing to his next school on Monday.

As a junior last season, Midtgaard struggled to find consistent minutes. He averaged 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 24 games played. As a sophomore, the Dane averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

With transfer rules as they are right now, Midtgaard would have to sit out a season before he is eligible, but the NCAA will soon vote on a provision to allow one-time transfers inot to sit out a year. According to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rodgers, the NCAA is set to make a decision on May 20.

WSU is still looking to add some depth to the lineup, including at the center position. The Shockers are down to three scholarships available for the 2020-21 season — two if Dexter Dennis opts to return for his junior season.