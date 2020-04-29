Don Hall, WSU basketball public address announcer, killed in car accident

Don Hall, the Wichita State basketball public address announcer and local radio personality, died in a car accident on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 in the morning at Kellogg and Rock.

According to authorities, the other driver failed to stop at a red light and hit the car that Hall was manning.

Hall had been in the radio business for 45 years and was co-host of KEYN’s radio show with Barbara Baan. He also would announce Shocker men’s basketball games in Charles Koch Arena throughout the course of his career – as well as Wichita Force football games. Hall was 70 years old.