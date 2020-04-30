Steve Forbes, former WSU assistant, inks Power 5 coaching gig with Wake Forest

Former Wichita State assistant coach Steve Forbes has been tabbed as the next head coach for Wake Forest, the team announced on Thursday. The head coaching job became open earlier this week following the firing of Danny Manning.

After his departure from WSU in 2015, Forbes found success at East Tennessee State as a head coach. In five seasons at ETSU, Forbes clinched two NCAA Tournament births while also eclipsing the 100-win mark during his tenure. This past season, Forbes led the Buccaneers to a regular season and postseason title, clinching his second tournament bid with the Buccaneers.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Head Coach Gregg Marshall had said that he stayed in touch with his former assistant even texting Forbes prior to the SoCon Championship Game.

“I got a text from Steve and I wished him well before the game,” Marshall said. “He sent me a picture of him and his family holding the trophy. I told him, ‘You’ve done a great job with a clean sweep — regular-season conference title, conference tournament title, and coach of the year. Now go win a game or two in the NCAA Tournament and then prepare to make some tough choices.’ But they’re good choices.”

Forbes will be looking to bring the Demon Deacons back to prominence following three straight losing seasons under Manning. The last time Wake Forest reached the NCAA Tournament was in 2017 when they fell to Kansas State in the First Four.