‘Dynamic talents:’ How the Shockers’ 2020 recruiting class fares nationally 

Wichita State men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall responds to a question during a press event before the team's first practice of the season on Sept. 24, 2019 at the south Koch Arena Concourse.

Following the mass exodus last season in which seven scholarship players transferred out of the Shocker Men’s Basketball program, Gregg Marshall and the coaching staff found ways to help fill the void on the recruiting trail. WSU has filled those scholarships with some promising players, in hopes to replace some of the production lost.

Currently, the Shockers’ class isn’t getting much love from recruiting metrics like 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports has the Shockers with the 70th-best recruiting class in the country and the fourth-best in the AAC. Rivals ranks the class at No. 53 and fourth in the conference.

Gregg Marshall said he feels the team got more athletic while also adding players who will improve throughout their career as a Shocker.

“We addressed some immediate needs and also set ourselves up for the future with guys who are just going to get better and better every day,” Marshall said. “All of them are dynamic talents as well as super young people.”

All seven of the signings will be immediately eligible for the upcoming season. The Shockers have filled up all 13 scholarships but they could have one spot open up if Dexter Dennis opts to keep his name in the NBA Draft.

Alterique Gilbert, 6’0, G, UConn

Coming out of high school, Alterique Gilbert was one of the top recruits in the country, but injuries have derailed the start of his collegiate career. The graduate transfer had a breakout season in his sophomore season and backed it up with more solid play during the 2019-20 season. In 31 games, Gilbert averaged 8.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds with UConn. The Atlanta native expects to be an immediate impact player for WSU at the point guard position.

ESPN: No. 41 graduate transfer

Chaunce Jenkins, 6’4, G, Menchville

As a lengthy guard prospect, Chaunce Jenkins was expected to blow up this summer, and WSU feels they found another under-the-radar prospect. At Menchville, Jenkins helped lead the team to a 20-4 record this past season while earning all-state honors. Jenkins exploded onto the scene this past season with a dunk that landed him on SportsCenter’s top 10.

Eric Bossi, an analyst from Rivals, sees Jenkins as one of the main sleepers at the shooting guard position in the 2020 recruiting class.

“He plays above the rim and gets there in a hurry thanks to a great first step,” Bossi said. “As he gets stronger and refines his skill, he could develop into a star in the AAC.”

247Sports: three-star, No. 425

Rivals: three-star, No. 33 SG

Clarence Jackson, 6’7, F, Polk State

Clarence Jackson brings a versatile option to WSU’s frontcourt after playing one season at the junior-college level with Polk State. In his lone season with Polk State, Jackson averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while also playing both forward positions. Jackson prides himself on his versatility, which instantly drew him to WSU to continue his collegiate career.

“It’s a key piece to my game because I can guard multiple positions, play multiple positions, score, pass, rebound like crazy,” Jackson said in an interview with the Sunflower earlier this spring. “I lock up on defense too. So I do it all.”

JucoRecruiting: No. 23

247Sports: No. 6

Craig Porter Jr., 6’2, G, Vincennes

After leading Vincennes to an NJCAA championship during his freshman season, Craig Porter, Jr. got even better last season. Before the 2019-20 season was cut short, Porter was averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.9 blocks. Porter tallied the 14th most assists in the country this past season and will be in the mix for WSU at the point guard position.

JucoRecruiting: No. 15

247Sports: No. 16

Jaden Seymour, 6’9, F, Northside Christian Academy

After recovering from an ACL injury from last April, Jaden Seymour had a nice bounce-back season where he helped lead Northside Christian Academy to its second, consecutive semifinal appearance. Seymour has made all-state twice during his high school career and was a Rivals Top-150 recruit prior to his injury. He will help provide depth at the forward positions and has the chance to be another hidden gem for WSU.

247Sports: three-star, No. 409

Rivals: three-star, No. 45 SF

Ricky Council IV, 6’5, G/F, Durham

As a longtime WSU target, Ricky Council IV brings athleticism eerily similar to Dexter Dennis and could have an instant impact for the Shockers. Council became one of the top players in North Carolina and averaged 23.0 points and 9.5 rebounds while leading Durham to the state quarterfinals. Council was awarded third-team all-state and has the versatility to play at the shooting guard and small forward positions.

247Sports: three-star, No. 384

Rivals: three-star, No. 50 SF

Trevin Wade, 5’10, G, Georgia Highlands

Trevin Wade, the brother of rising senior Trey Wade, became the last recruit to commit and sign with the Shockers in the spring recruiting period. The brothers last played together at South Plains two seasons ago before Trey departed for Wichita. Wade had a breakout season with Georgia Highlands this past year as he went on to average 17.6 points and 4.5 assists per game. Wade will help to add some depth at the point guard position along with Porter and Gilbert.

JucoRecruiting: No. 83