Former AAC libero of the year Giorgia Civita transferring to Wisconsin

Wichita State libero Giorgia Civita dives for a ball during the Shockers' game against SMU on Nov. 11, 2018 at Koch Arena. Civita announced Monday she is transferring to the University of Wisconsin.

Wichita State’s star libero Giorgia Civita will transfer to the University of Wisconsin, she announced Monday night on Instagram. Civita was expected to be one of the major pieces returning for the Shockers in the 2020 season.

Civita, a native of Milan, Italy, missed the 2019 season due to a knee injury before the season’s start. In three seasons with the Shockers, she compiled 1,448 digs — the seventh most in school history.

The senior said she was appreciative of the WSU community but decided it was best to start a new journey in Wisconsin.

“I have met amazing people in this journey that have helped me grow,” Civita said Monday in an Instagram post. “My family and I have decided to start a new chapter in my college career.”

Civita’s most successful season with WSU was in 2018, when she made the American Athletic Conference’s All-Conference Team and was named libero of the year. That year, she also set WSU records for digs in a season (728) and digs per set (5.78). Prior to the 2019 season, she made the AAC Preseason All-Conference Team.

Civita is now the second libero to transfer out of Wichita State’s volleyball program this offseason, joining freshman Arianna Arjomand — who transferred to UCF.

Lily Liekweg and Shea Lauria are the lone returning options at the libero position from last year’s roster and could help replace the lost production. Liekweg compiled 42 digs in 28 sets played last season, while Lauria was redshirted.

WSU also added two newcomers at the libero position this offseason, Bryn Stansberry and Kylie Maneris, who could see playing time this season. Stransberry is a junior college transfer who compiled 590 digs in two seasons at Iowa Western and Maneris is an incoming freshman for WSU, who compiled 982 digs during her high school career.

WSU is yet to announce its volleyball schedule for the 2020 season, which could look different or be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic. Student athletes are currently only allowed to take part in voluntary athletic activities, with no official practices directed by coaching staff.