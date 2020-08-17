Guest column: A letter from Wichita State University President Jay Golden

Hello, Shockers. Welcome to the fall semester.

So far, 2020 has been one for the record books. There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world on its axis. Education – and nearly every part of our daily lives – has been temporarily altered.

But with this uncertainty comes the chance for you to be resilient and surge forward as you continue reaching for your goals. I’ll be supporting and rooting you on along the way.

Our normal back-to-school festivities won’t look the same this year as they normally do. It’s important to balance a comprehensive student experience with health and safety. We know that student involvement and connection are critical parts of the student experience, and we will be doing all we can to facilitate both, with your safety as our top priority.

Along with physical health comes the importance of emotional health. It’s understandable that many of you may be experiencing extra stress right now. Don’t hesitate to take advantage of the incredibly helpful services at Counseling and Testing Services.

By now, most of you are likely used to some form of remote learning. That will continue this fall at Wichita State. I could not be more proud of the work being done right now to ensure a continued top-notch educational experience for each and every one of you through our hybrid and online courses. Your instructors want the best for you and have done an amazing job preparing for this semester.

As we get deeper into school, it’s quite possible that our routines may be upended again by circumstances outside our control. It’s important that we remain flexible and give each other grace as we potentially navigate more alterations to our routine. I promise to keep you updated throughout the semester if any changes to the current academic calendar are planned. Follow your student email for announcements, and keep up with me @PresidentWSU on Twitter.

I so look forward to seeing you on campus and experiencing my first fall semester here at Wichita State University. If you see me strolling along or walking my new golden retriever, Rudy, please don’t hesitate to say hello. One of my favorite parts of being your president is meeting the wonderfully diverse and talented students who have chosen Shocker Nation as their home.

Until then, stay healthy and eager to learn. Go Shockers!