AAC delays start of volleyball season until Spring 2021

Koch Arena sits empty on Friday. Much uncertantity still surrounds sports this year, including whether or not fans will be able to attend.

The American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that they will be postponing the seasons of volleyball and men’s soccer until the Spring of 2021. For WSU, this decision will only affect volleyball.

A major part of this decision was to further align with the postponement of the fall sports championships which were delayed until the spring earlier this month.

“We remain committed to providing our student-athletes a quality experience and competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics,” said American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco in a statement. “We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships.”

Currently, the AAC has yet to decide if cross country, WSU’s only fall sport, will also be postponed. The decision regarding cross country will be pending NCAA clarification.

The AAC will announce the spring regular season and championship formats and schedules after the NCAA Division I Council clarifies the revised playing and practice season and championship formats. No WSU sports have released any type of schedule at this point.