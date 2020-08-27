WSU names new men’s basketball PA voice

Ted Woodard will be taking over as the men’s basketball public address announcer, Wichita State announced on Thursday. This position had been held by the late Don Hall for 37 years.

Woodard has been the PA voice for the WSU baseball and volleyball teams for the past 25 years. He also filled in for Hall when Hall could not attend.

“I have been very honored to help out at baseball, volleyball and women’s basketball games for all these years,” Woodward said in a statement to GoShockers. “Likewise, it’s an honor to step in for Don Hall as we make this transition. I started attending games in the Cheese Johnson Era, sitting with my dad in Section V. I’m now looking forward to watching the Shockers from the PA seat.”

Woodard is also featured on the KNSS and was inducted into the 2018 Wichita Sports Hall of Fame.