Volleyball to host Black and Yellow Scrimmage

The Wichita State volleyball team announced that they will be hosting a Black and Yellow Scrimmage on September 12 at 6 p.m. On August 25, the American Athletic Conference delayed the volleyball season until Spring 2021.

For the event, up to 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend and there is no cost of attendance. Face masks will also be required throughout the duration of the event for spectators five years and older.

The first six rows of the lower bowl at Charles Koch Arena will be blocked off to help comply with social distancing guidelines. All fans will be allowed to sit in every other row with the unavailable rows clearly marked off.

In an interview with The Sunflower on August 26, Head Coach Chris Lamb remained hopeful for some non-conference matches to take place.

“I’m hopeful if we do this in the spring they may involve regional non-conference matches which allow us to play in some of the more regional Big-12 schools,” Lamb said in an interview with The Sunflower. “So, it may be a better schedule in store for us this spring. I might say that if that happens it was a win.”