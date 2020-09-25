NCAA+releases+new+healthy+and+safety+guidelines+for+college+basketball

The NCAA Sport Science Institute along with the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group has released its latest health and safety guidelines with these guidelines focused more on the upcoming college basketball season.

“This basketball resocialization guidance is based on the best information available in a rapidly changing COVID-19 environment,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a release. “It is predicated on the assumption that rapid testing capabilities will be readily available later this year. We will constantly assess emerging information as we prepare for the start of the basketball season at the end of November.”

As part of the new guidelines, they suggest testing three times a week on non-consecutive days a week including for officials as well appropriately distancing Tier 1 individuals from essential personnel during games. The Tier 1 Individuals include student-athletes and other essential personnel who are regularly in close proximity to them.

“The guidelines reflect recommendations from collaboration with the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, which features representatives from across the membership,” NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline said. “We will continue to work with them and others from the Association in safeguarding student-athlete well-being.”

So far, the NCAA has not announced guidelines for fans in stadiums at this point.