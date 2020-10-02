PHOTOS: 50 years after the Wichita State plane crash in 1970, remains still lie on the mountain near Silver Plume, Colorado.

On Oct. 2, 1970, two planes carrying Wichita State football players, fans, family members, and crew took off from the Denver airport to fly to the Utah State for an away game. The pilot flying the gold plane, carrying 40 passengers and crew, decided to take a more scenic route through the Dry Gulch mountains near Silver Plume, Colorado, when the plane crashed into the side of Mount Trelease. 29 passengers were killed in the initial crash and two more died from injuries later under medical care. Plane parts, twisted metal, and memorial pieces left by Wichita community members still remain at the site.