52 years later university athletic community remembers the ‘70 plane crash

Mourners at the Memorial ’70 on Oct. 2, 2022 listen to “Go Rest High on That Mountain” by Vince Gill.

The beginning of the day, Oct. 2, 1970, was just like any other day for the Wichita State football team. Now Oct. 2, is the annual reminder of what happened that day.

“I don’t think you can ever forget that, we’re going to honor that forever. It will be an important day for us in athletics,” Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said.

Wichita State hosted the memorial for the 52nd anniversary of the football team’s plane crash at Memorial ’70.

The team was traveling in two planes named the “Black Plane” and the “Gold Plane,” to play against Utah State.

The planes departed from the Denver airport, yet only one plane made it to Logan, Utah.

The “Gold Plane” never made it after crashing into Mount Trelease near Silver Plume, Colorado, after the pilots took a scenic route. The “Black Plane” landed safely.

Saal said that it is important for student athletes to see and feel who they are competing for.

Saal choked up during his speech at the ceremony. He said that he feels saddened by the amount of loss for those who were not on the “Gold Plane” experienced.

“These folks who carry both the blessing and the burden,” Saal said.

He said that players who survived are blessed to be alive with their families. But carry the burden of waking up, thinking of their teammates and knowing that could have been them.

“I just think there is a really fine line between blessing and sorrow,” Saal said.

Memorial ’70 serves as a reminder of those 31 players and individuals that passed due to the crash. The memorial is located on the west side of Wichita State’s campus near 18th and Hillside.