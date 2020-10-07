AAC+announces+scheduling+plans+for+2020-21+Basketball+Season

The American Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday the scheduling format and timelines for the conference in the upcoming 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Conference play will consist of a 20-game double round-robin format for both men’s and women’s basketball seasons. Previously, the conference utilized an 18-game conference schedule in men’s basketball and 16-game conference schedule in women’s basketball.

“This format provides a sensible and fair path for all of our men’s and women’s basketball teams in what will be a challenging upcoming season,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a release. “It allows each of our teams to play a consistent number of conference games and will ensure that they are competing against teams that are utilizing our strong health and safety protocols.”

The men’s basketball conference play will begin with three windows for games in December including Dec. 14-17, Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-31. Women’s basketball will begin with four windows in December including Dec. 14-17, Dec. 18-20, Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-31.

The AAC men’s and women’s basketball championships will still be held in Forth Worth, Texas which will be the first time both are held at the same location. The women’s basketball championship will take place from March 8-11 while the men’s basketball championship will run March 11-14.

So far no schedules have been released for either program but they will be announced at a later date.