Reports: Wichita State investigating Gregg Marshall on misconduct allegations 

Head Coach Gregg Marshall speaks to freshman Tyson Etienne during the second half of the game against VCU on Saturday.

Wichita State is conducting an investigation into coach Gregg Marshall’s behavior, according to multiple reports released Thursday.

In Stadium’s report, there were allegations that Marshall reportedly punched former Shocker center Shaq Morris center during a practice in 2015. Stadium also reported that Marshall choked former assistant coach Kyle Lindsted during the 2016-17 season.

Other allegations include verbal abuse and racially charged insults among others.

The report was published by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman who has previously worked for ESPN, FOXSports and CBS Sports.

More than 30 former and current members of the program participated in the report, including eight of the 10 transfers from the last two seasons. Only former players Shaq Morris and Ty Taylor II were willing to put their names on the reports.

“I’m aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process,” Marshall stated in a text message to the Athletic. “I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team.”

Wichita State Athletic Director Darron Boatright didn’t comment and instead directed The Sunflower to WSU’s Strategic Communications department. Gregg Marshall did not immediately respond for comment through email.

The Sunflower reached out to the president’s office who declined comment.

This past offseason saw a mass exodus from the program with a total of eight players entering the transfer portal. Morris Udeze returned to WSU after initially entering the transfer portal, but seven players ultimately left the program.

In the past two seasons, 10 players have transferred from WSU including the seven players who transferred this offseason. In two seasons prior, only four scholarship players had transferred out of the program.

Marshall has met with media only once this school year and had praised the chemistry improvements from a year ago.

“I’ve had multiple players, newcomers and returners tell me how different this is and how much better it is,” Marshall said on Sept. 22. “I didn’t see any problems at this time last year.”

On Friday, the university released a statement acknowledging the allegations and is in the process of the investigation being conducted by Tueth Keeney, a St. Louis-based law firm.

“The investigation is being completed in an expeditious and deliberate manner,” the release stated. “We have received full cooperation from university staff, coaches, and current student-athletes, and Coach Gregg Marshall and support any individual who chooses to participate in order to conduct a fair, impartial and thorough investigation.”

Marshall was hired as WSU’s head coach back in 2007, before leading the Shockers to a Final Four appearance back in 2013. Marshall helped lead the program to five Missouri Valley Conference championships including a 34-0 start during the 2013-14 season.

The past two seasons, the Shockers had been rebuilding the program before ultimately finishing last season with a 23-8 record and on the cusp of a return to the NCAA Tournament prior to the cancellation of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.