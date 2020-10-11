PHOTOS: Class of 2020 Celebrates Commencement

Sometimes, the ending isn’t quite what we imagined it to be. That was the case for the members of the Class of 2020, who officially marked the successful conclusion of their time at Wichita State University on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Charles Koch Area. — “We are all trying to figure out what comes next,” Former Student Body President Kitrina Miller said in her commencement speech. “All I know is that in order to begin our adventure as we originally intended is that we must show compassion to ourselves and others. We must lean into the discomfort of our reality with empathy to learn and grow from the stories we hear … We must support one another to navigate this long, winding road, we call our adventure.”