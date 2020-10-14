Shockers to open the season with Crossover Classic

Freshman Tyson Etienne drives to the basket for a shot during the game against the Mavericks on Tuesday in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State will open its 2020-21 season with The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from Nov. 25-27. On Wednesday, the tournament announced that the Shockers will face off against Dayton in the first round and a possible matchup with either Creighton or Utah in the next round.

The tournament was originally the Battle For Atlantis, which was canceled last month. Seven of the eight teams originally signed on for that tournament with only Duke opting out of the relocated event. The field will consist of Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M and West Virginia with Dayton rounding out the field as a replacement for Duke.

The Shockers opening round matchup will take place on Nov. 25 at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT inside of the Sanford Pentagon and on the opening day of this year’s basketball season.

Last year, Dayton finished the season with a 29-2 record and were ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press behind the play of Obi Toppin. The Flyers will be without Toppin this season as he declared for the NBA Draft and is projected as a top pick.

“Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has earned the reputation of being a premier place to host Division I basketball games,” Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex said. “We are privileged to welcome these eight teams to Sioux Falls and will provide them a safe and memorable experience to start their season.”

All members of each team’s traveling party will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive for the tournament. All traveling members will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.

Fans will be allowed to attend with a limited amount of tickets available for each game. Masks will be required for all who attend and there will be free masks at the door.