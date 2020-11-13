WSU commit reopens his recruitment

After committing to Wichita State just over a month ago, Sterling Gaston-Chapman has decided to reopen his recruitment and decommit from the Shockers, according to multiple reports.

“I committed and was ready to go play, it was like a weight was lifted off of my shoulders,” Chapman told KWCH. “But then all of the allegations came out and right now I don’t really know what is going on at the college that I am supposed to go to or my next step.”

Gaston-Chapman is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and has played his high school basketball at nearby Campus High School. Gaston-Chapman was the lone commit for WSU in the 2021 recruiting class.

This past year, Gaston-Chapman was awarded as the Kansas 6A Player of the Year and originally chose WSU over the likes of SMU, Tulsa and Grand Canyon.

Gaston-Chapman is the second recruit to decommit from WSU since March. Former WSU signee JaDun Michael also decided to reopened his recruitment this offseason and is set to play for Elon Univeristy this season.

With this announcement, WSU now has two scholarships available for the 2021-22 season but they could change as all winter sport athletes will have another year of eligibility after this year. This means that seniors Trey Wade and Alterique Gilbert could decide for next season.