An in-depth look into Gregg Marshall’s contract

Head Coach Gregg Marshall watches in awe after a foul call in the second half of the game against UT-Martin on Nov. 16 inside Charles Koch Arena.

This week multiple reports surfaced that said that Wichita State and head coach Gregg Marshall are expected to part ways following an internal investigation into Marshall’s behavior. With these reports, many have raised questions about what this could mean for Marshall’s contract.

Marshall originally signed his current contract in September 2015 after receiving interest from other universities including Texas and Alabama. The contract is set to expire in 2022.

From 2015-17, Marshall was making $3 million annually which was followed by a $500,000 increase annually for the remainder of the contract.

In July 2017, an amendment was made to the contract where the Intercollegiate Athletics Association would only pay Marshall $270,000 annually. The ICAA would also pay $2.73 million to Marshall Hoops, LLC— a private limited liability company for Marshall— in 2017. The following year the ICAA would pay $3.23 million to the company. The contract did not specify how much would go to Marshall Hoops in the following years.

If WSU does decide to terminate Marshall, the contract says it must fit within the best interests of the program and the university. The termination must fit under “good cause”. According to Marshall’s contract, this includes his refusal to perform his duties as head coach, failure to supervise his coaching staff and provide oversight, convicted of a felony, insubordination and as determined by the University President an act of dishonesty and discreditable conduct.

If they find the termination within “good cause” WSU must give Marshall notice in writing of the actions alleged and a chance to respond. If Marshall is terminated and it is not determined to be in “good cause”, the university must pay Marshall either $15 million or the remaining amount left on his contract.

The contract also allows Marshall $623,000 to hire and retain three coaching assistants and a director of basketball operations, $10,000 each contract year for business-related entertainment and three personal flights with up to eight seats to anywhere in the continental United States on a private aircraft.

The contract included multiple potential incentives for Marshall that involve making it far in the NCAA tournament, being selected as MVC or AAC Coach of the Year and making sure his players achieve high academic standards. Marshall could potentially receive hundreds of thousands in incentives each year.

Marshall has earned $420,000 in team performance incentives since signing his contract.

Additional contract benefits for Marshall include two courtesy cars (or an equal allowance in lieu) to be used for both personal and business use and complimentary memberships to Flint Hills National Golf Club, the Crestview Country Club and Genesis Health Club.