A look at the $7.75 million separation agreement between Gregg Marshall and WSU

Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall yells towards his players during the first half of the game against Tulane on Feb. 16 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Former Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall’s $7.5 million separation agreement became available through the Kansas Open Records Act. Here is a deep dive into what Marshall and the university agreed to in response to Marshall’s resignation Tuesday.

Marshall Hoops, LLC — a private limited liability company for Marshall— will receive a $48,076.92 payment from the university every two weeks for the next six years. These payments will start on Dec. 11 and will total $7.5 million. The remaining $250,000 will be paid out in a lump sum from WSU and the Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

WSU launched an internal investigation into Marshall in August after abuse allegations surfaced about Marshall. According to a university spokesperson, the findings of the investigation or any evidence from it will not be made available to the public.

“This was a difficult decision, but one I feel was necessary for my family, the university and, most importantly, the student-athletes,” Marshall said in a statement following his resignation.

The separation agreement includes a non-disclosure agreement, where neither WSU or Marshall can disclose confidential information that could wind up harming either side.

In the agreement, Marshall forfeited his right to bring forth a lawsuit against WSU from the allegations that were brought forth against him. Marshall also agreed to never look for employment at the university again and that if he was mistakenly employed by WSU, he would agree to have the employment terminated with no cause of action against the university.

Marshall will give his full cooperation in the transition of his job duties and responsibilities. Full cooperation includes reporting issues of noncompliance in a timely manner, providing access to all electronic devices for business purposes, and Marshall’s social media, messaging and other applications that may be relevant to the investigation.

The agreement revealed that at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Marshall was allowed to address the team for a final time. Marshall addressed the reasons for his resignation and said his farewell to his players. He was only able to address previously agreed talking points from the university.

Other details of the separation agreement include that WSU will pay for Marshall’s club membership at Flint Hills National Golf Club and Crestview Country Club through Dec. 31, 2020. Marshall has until Friday to return all WSU property and will have until Dec. 16 to return his WSU issued vehicle.