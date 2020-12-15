WSU increases capacity to 10% for Friday

Wichita State bench cheers for their teammates during the game against OSU at Charles Koch Arena on Dec.12.

Wichita State Athletics announced on Monday that they will be increasing the capacity of fans that are allowed to attend basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.

Previously, Sedgwick County granted WSU 5% capacity for the women’s basketball game against South Dakota (Dec. 10) and the men’s basketball game against Oklahoma State (Dec. 12). For the men’s basketball game against Emporia State on Dec. 18 the arena capacity will be at 10% after WSU received approval from Sedgwick County. 1,050 fans will be allowed to attend the game against ESU.

The WSU Ticket Office will reach out to all who qualify for a chance to attend the men’s game. A priority points system will be utilized to determine who has access to the tickets for the game.

Student tickets are available for the men’s games against Emporia State (Dec. 12) and East Carolina (Dec. 30) until 5 p.m. on Dec. 17. Those tickets are based on a first-come, first-served basis.

All tickets for the game will be general admission tickets and the doors will open 60 minutes before tipoff. Row seven and up will be available in the endzones and row eight and up will be available on the sidelines. Every third row in the arena will be available but WSU is asking for a minimum of three seats between each group in the same row. No group can be bigger than four people.

All fans that are five years and older will be required to wear a mask at all times during the game unless actively eating or drinking. Fans are also being asked to complete a self-health evaluation prior to coming to campus.