Shockers cruise to victory over Emporia State

Wichita State junior Dexter Dennis looks to pass during the game against ESU at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 18.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team defeated Emporia State on Friday with a score of 73-57.

The Shockers were able to take a 19-point lead after the first half. Morris Udeze led the way for WSU at the half, tallying 14 of his 18 points in the first 20 minutes of play. Udeze finished 7-7 from the field.

ESU was able to outscore WSU 31-28 in the final 20 minutes of the second half.

For the first time all season, WSU made a change in the starting lineup with Craig Porter Jr. replacing Alterique Gilbert. Porter was held scoreless in the contest while Gilbert contributed six points off the bench.

After collecting a career-high 13 points against Tulsa on Tuesday, freshman Ricky Council IV was able to collect 13 points and seven rebounds for WSU.

WSU shot 37% (27-73) and 29% on three-pointers (8-28). The Shockers had three different players finish in double figures — Council IV, Udeze and Tyson Etienne.

WSU was able to control the glass, outrebounding ESU 52-36. The Shockers outscored the Hornets 30-26 in points in the paint.

Senior Jumah’ri Turner led the Hornets with 18 points.

The Shockers will take on South Florida next Tuesday at 6 p.m.. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.