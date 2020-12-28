Shockers add game against Newman University

Wichita State junior Craig Porter Jr. dribbles up the court during the game against ESU at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 18.

Wichita State men’s basketball added a home game against Newman University on Dec. 30, the program announced on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Shockers’ original game against East Carolina, Wednesday was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within ECU’s program.

Sedgwick County has granted permission for 15% arena capacity for the game, which will seat 1,575 fans. WSU will contact season ticket holders who are eligible for seats, based on SASO priority points. No single-game tickets will be sold for the game.

Newman is out to a 2-4 start this season but has already had one of its games postponed. Since the Hornets are already at the maximum of 22 games for Division II, this game will be an exhibition for them. The game will count as a regular-season game for WSU.

WSU and Newman have met five times since 2009 when the Jets completed their transition to NCAA Division II. Most recently the two schools met charity exhibition game on Nov. 6, 2017, where the Shockers won 113-55.