Women’s basketball pauses basketball activities

Wichita State junior Trajata Colbert shoots a free-throw during the game against Southern on Dec. 4 at Koch Area.

Wichita State women’s basketball will pause all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols, the program announced Friday. The Shockers’ upcoming games against East Carolina on Saturday and its matchup against Memphis on Jan. 13 have been postponed.

“Wichita State follows American Athletic Conference, University, County and Kansas Department of Health guidelines to prioritize the safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff as well as the Wichita State community,” the program announced in a release.

The program will resume team activities once all personnel clear COVID-19 protocols.

The team’s next scheduled game is against South Florida on Jan. 20. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.