Shockers have second conference game postponed

Wichita State junior Dexter Dennis plays defense during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Charles Koch Arena on Jan. 10.

Wichita State men’s basketball conference game against Southern Methodist University on Jan. 17 has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within SMU’s program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday.

Rescheduling information has yet to be announced. This is the second conference game the Shockers have postponed.

After playing against WSU on Sunday, Cincinnati had one of its games postponed. Interim Head Coach Isaac Brown told the local media that the program has tested twice since the game and have had no positive tests.

The Shockers are slated to host Tulsa on Wednesday inside Charles Koch Arena. Tip-off is 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.