Volleyball releases 2021 schedule

Wichita State’s McKayla Wuensch celebrates with her teammates after scoring against the yellow team in the fourth set of the Black and Yellow scrimmage on Friday.

Wichita State volleyball will play 19 matches in the spring, according to the 2021 schedule that was released on Monday. Ten of those games will be played at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers will have nine non-conference games as well with four of those games being played in Wichita. WSU will face in-state rivals Kansas State (Feb. 27) and Kansas (March 18) during this schedule. The Shockers will also face North Texas (Jan. 28-29) for its home opener.

WSU is slated to open up its season in the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational from Jan. 22-24 in Springfield, Missouri. The Shockers will open up the season against South Dakota on Jan. 24, and then will take on Oral Roberts University (Jan. 23) and Missouri State University (Jan. 24) to wrap up the event.

The American Athletic Conference Championships are slated for April 1-3 in Cincinnati, Ohio.