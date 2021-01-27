Baseball releases schedule for 2021 season

Junior Liam Eddy pitches the ball while warming up during a scrimmage at Eck Stadium on Oct. 10.

Wichita State baseball released its schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday after having its 2020 season end prematurely due to COVID-19. The Shockers will play 29 of its 54 games at Eck Stadium.

WSU will have 32 American Athletic Conference games which will be played as four-game series over a three-day span. In the nonconference, the Shockers will host in-state rival Kansas State while also traveling to No. 15 Arizona and Stetson.

“If you’re like me, you need baseball. We’re looking forward to seeing Shocker Nation back at Eck Stadium,” Head Coach Eric Wedge said in the release. “The schedule looks different this year. A lot of work has gone into pulling this all together, but the players are pumped, and we are excited to take the field!”

WSU is slated to host nine of its first ten games to start the season. The Shockers will host four series in conference play, prior to the American Athletic Conference Championships wrapping up the season from May 25-30.

Full 2021 Schedule

Feb. 19-21 – Northern Colorado

Feb. 26-28 – SIU Edwardsville

March 2 – @Oral Roberts

March 5-7 – Dixie State

March 11-14 – @Arizona

March 19-20 – @Stetson

March 19-21 – @FIU

March 23 – Kansas State

March 26-28 – Omaha

April 1-3 – @Houston

April 9-11 – Houston

April 16-18 – @Tulane

April 23-25 – @Cincinnati

April 30-May 2 – East Carolina

May 7-9 – @Central Florida

May 14-16 – South Florida

May 20-22 – Memphis

May 25-30 – American Athletic Conference Championship (Clearwater, Florida, Spectrum Field)