Baseball releases schedule for 2021 season
Wichita State baseball released its schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday after having its 2020 season end prematurely due to COVID-19. The Shockers will play 29 of its 54 games at Eck Stadium.
WSU will have 32 American Athletic Conference games which will be played as four-game series over a three-day span. In the nonconference, the Shockers will host in-state rival Kansas State while also traveling to No. 15 Arizona and Stetson.
“If you’re like me, you need baseball. We’re looking forward to seeing Shocker Nation back at Eck Stadium,” Head Coach Eric Wedge said in the release. “The schedule looks different this year. A lot of work has gone into pulling this all together, but the players are pumped, and we are excited to take the field!”
WSU is slated to host nine of its first ten games to start the season. The Shockers will host four series in conference play, prior to the American Athletic Conference Championships wrapping up the season from May 25-30.
Full 2021 Schedule
Feb. 19-21 – Northern Colorado
Feb. 26-28 – SIU Edwardsville
March 2 – @Oral Roberts
March 5-7 – Dixie State
March 11-14 – @Arizona
March 19-20 – @Stetson
March 19-21 – @FIU
March 23 – Kansas State
March 26-28 – Omaha
April 1-3 – @Houston
April 9-11 – Houston
April 16-18 – @Tulane
April 23-25 – @Cincinnati
April 30-May 2 – East Carolina
May 7-9 – @Central Florida
May 14-16 – South Florida
May 20-22 – Memphis
May 25-30 – American Athletic Conference Championship (Clearwater, Florida, Spectrum Field)
