Where are last year’s transfers now?

This past offseason, the Wichita State men’s basketball roster endured its fair share of roster turnover, with six scholarship players transferring out of the program.

Here’s an update on those six players — where they are and how they’re doing:

Jamarius Burton, Texas Tech University

After playing 57 games with the Shockers across two seasons, Burton transferred out of the Shocker program. In those two seasons with WSU, Burton averaged 9.3 points per game and started 52 games.

Burton announced his commitment to Texas Tech in April over schools such as Marquette, Xavier and Seton Hall. Burton received a waiver to be immediately eligible and is averaging 4.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. The Red Raiders are currently the No. 7 team in the country.

Noah Fernandes, University of Massachusetts

In his lone season as a Shocker, Fernandes dealt with foot injuries that limited him to play in only 21 games. Fernandes averaged 1.4 points, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 rebounds as a freshman but opted to return home for his sophomore season.

Fernandes has thrived since returning home and is currently averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

DeAntoni Gordon, Northwest Mississippi Community College

After playing limited minutes last season with the Shockers, Gordon opted to enter his name into the transfer portal and went the junior college route. In 20 games played with the Shockers a year ago, Gordon averaged 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Gordon, now a sophomore, is currently enrolled at Northwest Mississippi Community College and is averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Since arriving there, Gordon has received offers from Kent State, UAB and Jacksonville State.

Asbjørn Midtgaard, Grand Canyon University

Of the six transfers, Midtgaard had the most experience of the group but still opted to transfer prior to his senior season. In his junior season, he averaged 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 24 games played with WSU.

Midtgaard opted to transfer to Grand Canyon where he was ruled immediately eligible. Midtgaard is averaging a career-high 14.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game with the Antelopes.

Grant Sherfield, University of Nevada

After arriving at WSU as a highly touted recruit a year ago, Sherfield lasted one season as a Shocker. During the 2019-20 season, Sherfield averaged 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Sherfield committed to UCLA and Steve Alford out of high school but after Alford’s firing, he reopened his recruitment and opted to play for the Shockers. The two have since been reunited at Nevada this year and Sherfield has found success, as a result. In 21 games with the Wolfpack, Sherfield is averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Erik Stevenson, University of Washington

Stevenson excelled in the early part of the 2019-20 season for WSU, which included a career-high 29 point performance against Ole Miss. He ended the year averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game and entered the transfer portal after the season.

Stevenson opted to return to his home state of Washington to play for the Huskies but struggled earlier this season. In the first nine games, Stevenson was averaging 3.8 points per game while shooting 25% from the field and 17.4% from deep. Stevenson is now averaging 8.7 points per game and is shooting 33.9% from the field.