Both of WSU’s games against SMU postponed

Wichita State junior Dexter Dennis takes a jump shot during the game against Houston at Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 18.

Both of Wichita State’s matchups against Southern Methodist scheduled for this week – Thursday, Feb. 25 in Wichita and Sunday, Feb. 28 in Dallas – have been postponed, the American Athletic Conference announced on Monday.

The Shockers and Mustangs postponed their original game on Jan. 18 game in Dallas. The game was rescheduled for Feb. 14 but once again was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within SMU’s program.

The Shockers have had nine postponements since the start of AAC play – all due to COVID-19 positives from their opponents.

WSU is yet to reschedule its games with East Carolina, Cincinnati and Memphis. If the Shockers are unable to reschedule a game with one of those teams, then it could look to add a non-conference game.