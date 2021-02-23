Asia Strong makes impact in first season as a Shocker

Wichita State junior Asia Strong gets set to shoot a free-throw during the game against Southern on Dec. 4 at Koch Area.

As a junior college transfer, Wichita State forward Asia Strong has found a way to make in impact in her first season at WSU. Strong leads the Shockers in many offensive categories so far this season.

Strong is a six-foot-two junior guard from South Bend, Ind and played at Riley High School in South Bend. Her family consists of her mother Glendetta and her three brothers Gabriel, Keenan and Thomas.

Strong is a junior college transfer from Trinity Valley Community College, located in Athens, Texas. As a sophomore, Strong led the Lady Cardinals to a 32-1 overall record and an undefeated 18-0 season in conference play. She averaged 14.6 points-per-game and 9.2 rebounds per game, averaging nearly a double-double per contest.

The first year Shocker was a highly coveted recruit coming out of Trinity Valley Community College. Outside of Wichita State, she received offers from Butler, Texas A&M, Illinois State, Minnesota and Missouri State. Ultimately, Strong said she chose Wichita State due to her relationship with the Shocker coaching staff.

“The coaching staff made sure that I understood that I would be playing and that they believe in me,” Strong said. “I have the green light to shoot it, put it on the floor and just play my game.”

Strong said she has enjoyed playing under Head Coach Keitha Adams especially how enthusiastic and encouraging Adams is towards her and the team.

“She’s always encouraging me,” Strong said. “She always checks up on me and always asks if I need anything, so I just know that I’m very welcomed here … I’m very thankful for her.”

The junior guard has had many bright moments in her first year as a Shocker. On Dec. 6, Strong posted a season-high in points and rebounds, scoring 22 points with 13 rebounds against Northern Iowa in a double-overtime loss.

Strong has three games scoring 20-plus points this season. Recently, the junior guard scored 20 points on the road against East Carolina on Feb. 20. She also has two games with double-digit rebounds, recently posting a ten-rebound performance against Temple on Feb. 6.

Strong is leading the team in scoring averaging 15.5 points-per-game with 5.9 rebounds-per-game and shooting 38.5% from three-point distance.

The team’s leading scorer is majoring in sports management with plans to minor in business. Strong has high aspirations after her time at Wichita State comes to a close.

“I want to be an AAU coach, I want to have my own business, my own AAU team and be a facility manager,” said Strong. “I just want to definitely stay in the sports industry and learn more about the sports business side.”

Strong said she looks up to Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson. Wilson was the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft and Strong sees a lot of her game in Wilson’s game.

“I definitely like how she plays,” said Strong. “I can see myself playing like her when I play in the pros.”

When describing her playing style, Strong said she is confident in her abilities as a scorer.

“I think I can score at all three levels,” Strong said. “I can score inside the paint, I can put it on the floor and pull up and I can shoot the three from all spots.”

The Indiana native has improved on many facets of her game throughout this season, but Strong said she has improved her three-point shooting the most.

“I have definitely improved on my threes,” Strong said. “Last year I didn’t shoot too many threes and if I did, it wasn’t going in. This year, I just have confidence that it’s going in.”

Although the Shockers haven’t played their best basketball this season, Strong said there is potential on the horizon for the women’s basketball program.

“I’m definitely looking forward to being a top-three team in the conference at least,” said Strong. “I want to do everything with this team, we are capable of doing everything we just have to bring it out of us, it’s all about effort.”

Wichita State is currently on a four-game losing skid. The Shockers have a 4-10 overall record and a 1-8 record in American Athletic Conference play.

Next up for the Shockers is a home game against the Houston Cougars on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.